Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 30, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clearing. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 13.

Wednesday..sunny. High minus 6.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 10.

Thursday..sunny. High minus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.