Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 4, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady 0C. Wind chill -5C this morning.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -2C. Wind chill near -5C.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. A risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2C. Wind chill -4C in the morning.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low -1C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 3C.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low -3C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 1C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low -3C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.