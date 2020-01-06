Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 6, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -3C. Wind chill -7C overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 4C. Wind chill -5C in the morning.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -4C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries. Windy. High of -2C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low -8C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 6C.

Thursday night..showers. Low 5C.

Friday..periods of rain. High 8C.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low 4C.

Saturday..rain. High 4C.