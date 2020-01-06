Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 6, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..clearing. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6C.
Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -3C. Wind chill -7C overnight.
Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 4C. Wind chill -5C in the morning.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -4C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries. Windy. High of -2C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low -8C.
Thursday..cloudy. High 6C.
Thursday night..showers. Low 5C.
Friday..periods of rain. High 8C.
Friday night..periods of rain. Low 4C.
Saturday..rain. High 4C.