Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 8, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy late this evening. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h near midnight. Low zero.

Tuesday..snow or rain changing to rain in the morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Rainfall amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..rain. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Friday..cloudy. High minus 2.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.