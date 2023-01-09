Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 9, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.