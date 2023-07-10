Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 10, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 30 C. Humidex 35 C.
Tonight..clear. Low 18 C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 30 C. Humidex 35 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.