Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 10, 2023


The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 30 C. Humidex 35 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 18 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 30 C. Humidex 35 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

