Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 11, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning this evening and ending before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this evening then becoming light after midnight. Low 21.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 25. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.