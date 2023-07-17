Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 17, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Local smoke. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 13.

Tuesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..showers. Low 18.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.