Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 18, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 21.

Wednesday..sunny. High 31.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Thursday..sunny. High 29.

Thursday night..clear. Low 20.

Friday..sunny. High 32.

Friday night..clear. Low 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.