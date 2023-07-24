Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 24, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.

Tuesday..sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Wednesday..sunny. High 32.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 21.

Thursday..sunny. High 32.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.