Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 26, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 31 C. Humidex 35 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 16 C.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 37 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

Wednesday night..rain. Low 21 C.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 28 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Friday..sunny. High 24 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.