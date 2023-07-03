Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 3, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Cloudy with risk of a thunderstorm today, High 26, with the humidex 35 or 95.

This evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29, with the humidex 37 or 99.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 31 or 88.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.