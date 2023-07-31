Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 31, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 15.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Thursday..cloudy. High 28.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.