Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 5, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 33. Humidex 42. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 24.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.