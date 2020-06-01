Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 1, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 23C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 15C.

Tuesday..a few showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 30C. Humidex 35C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 21C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 13C.

Thursday..sunny. High 29C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17C.

Friday..sunny. high 29C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.