Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 12, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 10.
Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.
Wednesday..sunny. High 24.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 14.
Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.