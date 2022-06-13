Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 13, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Thunderstorms with showers beginning this evening. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening then light after midnight. Low 18.

Tuesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 20.

Wednesday..sunny. High 35.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Thursday night..clear. Low 19.

Friday..sunny. High 30.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.