Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 14, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 26 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 15 C.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the morning then northeast 30 in the afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 27 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 11 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 23 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 27 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.