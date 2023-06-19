Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 19, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 near noon. High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 19.

Wednesday..sunny. High 29.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 19.

Thursday..sunny. High 27.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Sunday..sunny. High 29.