Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 20, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low 18.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 35. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 23.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 34.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 17.

Thursday..sunny. High 30.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..sunny. High 31.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.