Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 21, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers with thunderstorms ending this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 26 C. Humidex 34 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing near midnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 10 C.

Tuesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 19 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 12 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.