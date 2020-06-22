Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 22, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28C. Humidex 36C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.
Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 23C. Humidex 31C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 15C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 15C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.