Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 22, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28C. Humidex 36C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 23C. Humidex 31C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 15C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 15C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.