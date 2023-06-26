Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 26, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.