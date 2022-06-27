Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 27, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 24 C.

Tonight..clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9 C.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 26 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 31 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 22 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Sunday..sunny. high 29 C.