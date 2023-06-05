Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 5, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud, becoming sunny this morning. Hazy with a high of 25.

Tonight a few clouds, it'll remain hazy and a low 12.

Sunny on Tuesday, hazy again with a gusty northeast wind in the morning and a high 25

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 23.

Sunny again on Thursday, with another high 23.

Friday will also be sunny and a high of 26.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high 26.