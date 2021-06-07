Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 7, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 29 C. Humidex 36 C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 20 C.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 29 C. Humidex 37 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with av40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 29 C.