Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 8, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. High 27C. Humidex 29C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 15C.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High 32C except 23C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 21C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 15C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 15C.

Friday..sunny. High 27C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 10C.