Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 1, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to -4 C this afternoon. Wind chill -11 C this afternoon.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 early this evening then becoming light after midnight. Low -10 C. Wind chill -10 C this evening and -15 C overnight.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 2 C. Wind chill -15 C in the morning.

Tuesday night..clear. Low -1 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -4 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 3 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -5 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -4 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C.