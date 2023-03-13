Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 13, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries at times heavy beginning this morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h late this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..a few flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Wednesday..sunny. High plus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy. High 7.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low plus 4.

Friday..periods of rain. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.