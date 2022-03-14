Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 14, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 12. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low zero.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..sunny. High 17.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Thursday..sunny. High 19.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..rain. High 8.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.