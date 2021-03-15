Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 15, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or ice pellets overnight with risk of freezing rain. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tuesday..A few flurries or periods of ice pellets ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers. Risk of freezing rain in the morning. High 8.

Wednesday..Cloudy. High 8.

Thursday..Cloudy. Windy. High 7.

Friday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.