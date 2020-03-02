Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 2, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain ending this afternoon then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4C. Wind chill -7C overnight.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 8C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low -3C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.