Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 2, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..periods of rain ending this afternoon then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4C. Wind chill -7C overnight.
Tuesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 8C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low -3C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.