Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 20, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..clearing in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High 8.