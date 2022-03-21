Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 21, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..rain. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..rain. High 10.

Wednesday night..rain. Low plus 5.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 2.