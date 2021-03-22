Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 22, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19 C except 15 C near Lake Erie.

Tonight..clear. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 5 C.

Tuesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 18 C except 14 C near Lake Erie.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.

Thursday night..showers. Low 4 C.

Friday..showers. High 8 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 0 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9 C.