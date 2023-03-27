Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 27, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers or periods of drizzle ending this morning then cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clearing. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 7.

Thursday..sunny. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 15.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.