Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 29, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 10 C.

Tonight..clear. wind south 20 km/h. Low 4 C.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 17 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 0 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 4 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -6 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 3 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low -6 C.

Friday..sunny. High 10 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 2 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.