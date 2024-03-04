Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 4, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight then 40 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming south 20 before morning. Low 11.

Tuesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming north 30 in the morning. High 15 with temperature falling to 7 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.