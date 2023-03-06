Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Rain showers beginning late this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..rain showers or flurries and periods of ice pellets changing to a few flurries near midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low zero.

Tuesday..clearing in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 5. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Friday..cloudy. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Low minus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.