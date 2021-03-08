Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, March 8, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14 C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 0 C.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 13 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. Low 8 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per nt chance of showers. Low -1 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -3 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.