Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, May 1, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..showers. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..a few rain showers changing to periods of snow or rain near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..periods of snow or rain changing to a few rain showers in the morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.