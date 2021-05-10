iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, May 10, 2021

am800-weather-sun-cloud-mix-istock

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 1 C with patchy frost.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 4 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 16 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 5 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE