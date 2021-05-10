Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, May 10, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 1 C with patchy frost.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 4 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 16 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 5 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.