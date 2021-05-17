Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, May 17, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. High 23 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 11 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 26 C. Humidex 29 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.