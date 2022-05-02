Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, May 2, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Low 7.

Tuesday..cloudy. A few showers beginning early in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..periods of rain. Low 9.

Wednesday..sunny. High 17.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Thursday..sunny. High 20.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.