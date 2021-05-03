Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, May 3, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with showers beginning early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High 16 C.

Tonight..showers ending this evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 11 C.

Tuesday..a few showers ending near noon then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 21 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 13 C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 5 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.