Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, May 31, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High 23 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low 13 C.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. High 25 C. Humidex 26 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.