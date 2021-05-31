Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, May 31, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High 23 C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low 13 C.
Tuesday..mainly sunny. High 25 C. Humidex 26 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13 C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.