Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 1, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..clear early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Friday..sunny. High 10.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Saturday..sunny. High 10.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Sunday..sunny. High 11.