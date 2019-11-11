Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 11, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A weather advisory in effect

Today..cloudy with snow beginning early this morning. Amount 10 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near -1C. Wind chill -8C this afternoon.

Tonight..snow ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -7C. Wind chill -8C this evening and -14C overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. A 40% chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -3C. Wind chill -14C in the morning and -9C in the afternoon.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -9C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 70% chance of snow. Low -3C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High 2C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.