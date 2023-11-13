Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 13, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..sunny. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.