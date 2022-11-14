Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 14, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of rain or snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Saturday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.